Kwinana battery project powers ahead with storage units installed

Once operational the Kwinana battery energy storage system will provide 200 MW of renewable power with 800 MWh of energy storage capacity, capable of powering about 370,000 average homes in Western Australia (WA) for approximately four hours.

WA Premier Roger Cook said the project, being developed alongside the initial 100 MW/200 MWh Kwinana battery energy storage system that commenced operations in May 2023, will play a significant role in the state’s transition to renewable energy and a more sustainable future.

“My government is doing what’s right by WA, investing in our state’s future to deliver a strong economy for generations to come,” he said.

“These large-scale batteries allow us to pump more renewable energy into the grid while keeping our system stable.”

The Kwinana Battery Stage Two project is expected to be completed and ready for operation in late 2024.

West Australian government-owned energy generator and retailer Synergy said the Kwinana stage two battery will allow for renewable load shifting, absorbing excess energy from rooftop solar when demand is low and discharging during peak periods, helping to provide long-term stability in the South West Interconnected System.

The battery technology for the Kwinana project has been supplied by Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, better known as CATL, while Spain’s Power Electronics has been contracted to supply the inverters.

Cook said the project is part of his government’s committed to WA’s clean energy goals with the state investing more than $3 billion (USD $2.01 billion) in renewable energy generation, transmission, and storage.

That investment includes supporting Synergy to expand its portfolio of battery energy storage assets to 3 GWh of storage capacity by the end of 2025.

Installation of the Kwinana batteries comes as Synergy gears up to begin works early this year in Collie on one of Australia’s biggest lithium-based batteries. Once built, the Collie big battery will provide 500 MW of power with 2 GWh of energy storage.