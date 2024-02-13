AirTrunk, ib vogt sign virtual PPA for 29.9 MW of solar in Malaysia

From pv magazine global
AirTrunk has signed a VPPA in Malaysia with renewable energy developer ib vogt. The deal has been billed as Malaysia’s first renewable VPPA for a data center.
The agreement will see AirTrunk procure energy from a 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year.
