Premier Energies unveils 590 W TOPCon bifacial PV modules

Indian manufacturer Premier Energies says its n-type TOPCon bifacial glass-backsheet modules are available in power outputs of 555 W to 590 W, with an efficiency rating of up to 22.83%.

Premier Energies has showcased its new n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules, which are based on 10-busbar, 182 mm cells.

The modules are available in power outputs of 555 W to 590 W, with an efficiency rating of up to 22.83%.

The modules feature 144 half-cells. They include 3.2 mm tempered glass and a transparent backsheet.

The new products measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 28 kg.

They come with a 30-year performance warranty and a 12-year warranty. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85.4% of the nominal output power.

In 2022, Premier Energies introduced India’s first bifacial mono PERC solar cell based on M10 wafers (182 mm). The cell has a conversion efficiency rating of up to 23.2%. It also has an open-circuit voltage of 0.68 V, a short-circuit current of 13 A, and a fill factor of 82%.

