IGE partners with Axpo on Italian green hydrogen project

Infinite Green Energy (IGE) has signed a binding joint development agreement (JDA) with Axpo Group to develop the Valle Peligna hydrogen project that is forecast to initially deliver up to 12 tonnes of green hydrogen a day to help decarbonise hard-to-abate industrial and transportation sectors.

The project, being developed in Italy’s Abruzzo region, includes a 30 MW electrolyser powered by a 45 MWp solar plant, making it one of the largest hydrogen plants in Italy.

It is forecast the grid-connected project, which will utilise existing industrial facilities in the town of Corfinio, will supply about 4,200 tonnes per year of renewable hydrogen to customers in the industrial and transportation sectors. Valle Peligna is expected to come online in the second half of 2025.

Perth-based IGE, whose Australian projects include the Arrowsmith green hydrogen plant that could eventually produce up to 100,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, said the JDA describes the strategic partnership between it and Axpo, including the key terms, and milestones to successfully reach a final investment decision.

IGE Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gauld said the company’s partnership with Axpo will “continue to build the confidence of shareholders, strategic partners, and buyers across Australia and Europe.”

“The partnership highlights IGE’s commitment to not only fighting climate change but to also delivering a sustainable future and creating jobs in communities that will benefit from green energy,” he said.

Gauld said the Valle Peligna project, launched more than 18 months ago, is consistent with the Italian government’s ‘Hydrogen Valley’ strategy, which aims to enhance brownfield sites.

In 2023, the European Parliament mandated the building of a hydrogen refuelling station every 200 kilometres – in all major cities – along core trans-European transport network (T-ETN) routes by 2030.

IGE said it is already in discussion with hydrogen truck manufacturers regarding the fuel’s transportation applications.

The Valle Peligna project will see an initial offtake by Etex, one of Europe’s leading suppliers of gypsum products.