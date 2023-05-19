IGE does deal with Samsung to progress Arrowsmith green hydrogen project

An artist’s render of the first stage of the Arrowsmith green hydrogen plant.

Perth-based Infinite Green Energy (IGE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung C&T to jointly develop and build the Arrowsmith green hydrogen plant which could eventually comprise 5 GW of renewable energy capacity and produce more than 100,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum for the domestic and international markets.

IGE said the Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant, being developed near the coastal town of Dongara about 300 kilometres north of Perth, is to be constructed in stages with the first phase capable of producing up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily. IGE said the first stage would incorporate a 50 MW electrolyser powered by 65 MW of solar and 90 MW of wind generation capacity.

A planned second stage of the development would increase renewable hydrogen production to a projected 110 tonnes per day to help meet the expected growth in demand for green hydrogen in Asia Pacific markets such as a Japan and South Korea, as well as the domestic Australian market. The design also includes expansion options to deliver 5 GW of wind and solar energy and more than 300 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. First production from the facility is planned for early 2028.

IGE Managing Director and Chief Executive Stephen Gauld said teaming with Samsung C&T to progress the Arrowsmith project is an important step and builds on the partnership announced with the South Korean company earlier this year for the development of a commercial-scale green hydrogen project that will leverage the 11 MW Northam Solar Farm about 100 kilometres east of Perth.

“The announcement builds on the partnership we announced with Samsung C&T earlier this year for the development of our Northam MEG HP1 Project, which has established a strong foundation for our relationship,” Gauld said.

“Through this agreement, Samsung C&T will provide additional resources focused on delivering green hydrogen for export and domestic customers from our Arrowsmith facility.”

IGE Chairman Peter Coleman said Samsung C&T will bring “knowledge, skills and relationships that will be critical to the successful development of Arrowsmith.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the state government with WA Hydrogen Industry Minister Roger Cook saying the project would put the state one step closer to being a significant global producer, user and export of green hydrogen.

“Partnerships like these are vital to the delivery of the 2030 vision under the Western Australian Renewable Hydrogen Strategy and future opportunities that come with it,” he said. “It’s expected to support our own decarbonisation efforts in mining and heavy haulage transport and help our close trading partners such as South Korea decarbonise their own economies.”

Cook said the project is expected to create hundreds of construction and operational jobs and manufacturing opportunities in WA.