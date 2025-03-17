AGA signs ABB up to 3 GW green ammonia project in NT

Western Australian chemical company Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with electricity infrastructure giant ABB to help deliver a solar-based micro-grid solution to power its hydrogen and ammonia production project in the Northern Territory.

The agreement commits ABB to support AGA on the engineering and design of the large-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facility, paving the way for a final investment decision on the project that is to incorporate 4.75 GW of solar power, combined with a “1.6 GWh per day” battery energy storage system, to power 3 GW of hydrogen electrolyser capacity.

The plant, being developed near Nhulunbuy on the Gove Peninsula, aims to generate about 172,500 tonnes of green hydrogen a year to produce 958,500 tonnes a year of green ammonia. It is targeting commercial operations to begin in the first quarter of 2029.

Perth-headquartered AGA, which will own and operate the facility, said ABB’s role will focus on developing a scalable electrical micro-grid solution providing DC and AC switchgear and digital solution, connecting the planned 4.75 GW capacity solar farm and powering the 3 GW hydrogen electrolyser facility and the downstream green ammonia plant.

“We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding together with ABB to incorporate their technology and expertise into this trailblazing project,” AGA Managing Director Alfred Benedict said.

The ABB contract follows the finalisation earlier this year of an agreement with United States-based electrolyser manufacturer Plug Power for the supply of 3 GW of Plug’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers for the project, with delivery slated to begin in the first quarter of 2027. That came after the two companies last year signed a basic engineering and design package (BEDP) to build the plant.

AGA has also struck an offtake agreement with American chemical company Trammo which is to purchase up to 100% of renewable ammonia produced at the Gove facility.

Trammo, which trades in raw materials used in industrial processes and fertiliser production, plans to supply ammonia to its customers worldwide using its specialised fleet of refrigerated vessels.