AGL throws weight behind 2 GW NSW energy park

Australian gen-tailer AGL and Someva Renewables have announced a joint venture to develop the Pottinger Energy Park near Booroorban in southwest New South Wales (NSW) that is to include 1.5 GW of wind and solar and a four-hour battery energy storage system.

The Pottinger Energy Park project, being developed near Booroorban about 60 kilometres south of Hay in NSW’s South West Renewable Energy Zone, is expected to comprise a 300 MW solar farm, a 1.2 GW wind farm, and a 500 MW / 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system.

Sydney-based Someva, which is leading the design and regulatory approval process for the project, said it is still in the early stages of development with preliminary community engagement and planning application underway. Scoping reports for both the wind and solar farms have been submitted to the NSW state planning authority for assessment.

Someva Managing Director Jamie Chivers said he expects the facility to play an important role in NSW’s energy transition, providing reliable renewable energy for up to 830,000 average homes while also delivering an economic boost to the Riverina.

“We’ve been buoyed by the support the Pottinger Energy Park has received from local landowners, Traditional Owners, local businesses, local councils and the broader community,” he said. “We’re excited to be working with AGL on this project and look forward to delivering an industry leading renewable energy project for NSW.”

If approved, construction of the Pottinger Energy Park could commence in 2026, potentially creating up to 800 construction jobs and 60 ongoing jobs through operation.

AGL Chief Operating Officer Markus Brokhof said the project and partnership with Someva would represent a significant development in the company’s renewable and firming portfolio buildout as the company transitions to a renewable future.

“We are exploring the development of a significant wind, solar and battery project at the Pottinger Energy Park as we seek to accelerate options to develop projects that will contribute to our ambition of adding 12 GW of new renewable generation and firming capacity to our portfolio by the end of 2035,” he said.