Smart Energy Expo: Longi launches anti-dust module for C&I segment

Launched today at Sydney’s Smart Energy Conference, Longi has introduced its new Hi-MO X6 Guardian commercial & industrial (C&I) module to the Australian market.

The module’s point of difference is that water is able to run freely off its surface, so dusty residue doesn’t build up around the edges where frame meets glass. The module, however, still has traditional framing on its longer sides, meaning for the system to work the modules must be mounted on a vertical axis rather than horizontally.

The module uses back contact or BC technology, which Longi fully transitioned its Australian ranges to in 2023. Back contact technology has advantages for panel efficiencies as it reduces shading losses.

The Guardian module’s maximum power output is 590W. It is a big, and particularly long module, measuring 2281mm x 1134mm, and weighing in at 27.2kg.

The company is planning to launch a residential module with the same self-cleaning frame concept in Q3 or Q4 this year, for which dimensions will be around 1722mm x 1134mm.

In terms of cost, the company says the Hi-MO X6 Guardian comes in around $0.30/Watt.

Later this month, Longi will also launch a new ‘Ultra Black’ module to the residential Australian market with a power output of 440W. As the name suggests, the module is indeed ultra black with a matte finish. One of the ‘Ultra Black’ panel’s features is that it is fingerprint proof, making it easier for installers to handle without marking. Representatives for the company did, however, note this did not extend to fingertips covered in sunscreen or zinc, which still prove problematic.

Longi is not the only company in the Australian market with an anti-dust module based on a lowered frame design. Newcomer to Australia, DAH Solar, has been supplying its ‘Full Screen’ module here since October 2023 through wholesaler Austra Energy. The DAH ‘Full Screen’ module has all edges of its frame lowered to prevent dust and water accumulating.