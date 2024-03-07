Smart Energy Expo: 8.8kg glass-free module launched by China’s Aiko

Aiko’s ‘Air Series’ is now open for orders, but has not yet been formally certified on the Clean Energy Council’s approved modules list. A representative for the company told pv magazine Australia that it expected full listing within the next two months.

The framed module uses high chemical plastic instead of customary, heavy solar glass. This reduces the module’s output slightly – with a representative saying it is a reduction of around 10V compared to the glass module version. Even with the reduction, the series boasts a peak power output of 450W.

It is 1758mm x 1137mm and has a 25mm frame. Compared to other lightweight modules designed for low load bearing roofs, like from company Sunman, Aiko’s design includes a frame. This increases reliability, the representative said, as without a frame the junction box must sit in front of the module, bringing weathering risks. It is worth noting the module’s product warranty sits on the lower end of the solar spectrum at 12 years, though its product warranty aligns with industry norms at 25 years.

Aiko is a relative newcomer to the market, launching in Australia at the 2023 All Energy expo in Melbourne. The Shanghai-based manufacturer was founded back in 2009, starting out specialising in solar cell manufacturing before moving into full panel production more recently. Today, it is distributed in Australia through Solar Juice, AC Warehouse and Sole Distribution.

The company was not able to provide pricing information on its Air Series in Australia, but noted the series is more expensive than its comparable glass modules.

Aiko’s Air Series has already been introduced to the European market, the Aiko representative said.

Aiko’s ABC shading optimised Neostar 2P

On display at the Smart Energy Expo was also Aiko’s Neostar 2P, part of its ABC line, which stands for All Back Contact (ABC). The module boasts partial shading optimisation when compared to mainstream TOPCon modules.

It is the second generation from Aiko’s Neostar range, with module output between 450W to 470W. The panels are 21.5 kg.