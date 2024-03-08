NT scheme sets pace for residential solar battery storage adoption

Data provided by the Northern Territory (NT) government shows that the uptake of solar battery storage in the jurisdiction is five times the national average with more than 2,000 homes and businesses with a rooftop solar system having also deployed battery storage.

The Territory government attributed the widespread adoption to the Home and Businesses and Battery Scheme (HBBS), which offers grants of up to $5000 to eligible homeowners and businesses to install solar and battery storage, or a battery if a PV system is already installed.

Since its launch in 2020, the HBBS has provided more the $12 million in funding for the purchase and installation of batteries to complement rooftop solar systems and has directly contributed more than $45 million of works to the Territory economy.

The government said the number of applications received has grown each year with 970 applications submitted in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the program has $3 million dedicated towards it to help more Territorians install a solar and battery system.

NT Energy Minister Kate Worden said the rollout of battery energy storage systems for households and businesses has widespread benefits, including improving the reliability and security of the electricity system by smoothing out demand from the grid.

“The Northern Territory climate is conducive to producing reliable solar energy, and this scheme helps for this natural asset to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and eases cost-of-living pressures,” she said.

“This scheme is one way we are building towards meeting our target of 50% renewable energy by 2030.”

