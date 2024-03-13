SolarPlus launches its latest generation of ‘smart energy simulator’ software

Australian Solar design software company SolarPlus has launched a new product for solar installers designed to forecast energy generated, projected bill savings, the reduction of carbon emissions and the overall return on investment. The software is one of a fast growing number of software providers to the rooftop PV market segment by Aussie developers.

The Version5 (V5) software from SolarPlus incorporates a Smart Energy Simulator, which is able to identify specific devices including battery energy storage systems, heat pumps, a hot water energy diverter for hot water units, air conditioners, heaters, Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, and electric cooking appliances.

SolarPlus says users can potentially save 75% more on their monthly or quarterly electricity bills through accurately modelled solar installations based on V5s analysis, which then presents the data to enable full potential of a solar system.

SolarPlus Managing Director Laurie Kane said, as the cost of living and doing business continues to rise, people don’t like the idea of relying solely on the big power companies for their energy.

“So, it’s vital that consumers and business owners make full use of renewable power within their homes and businesses – particularly because the economic benefits of selling power back to the grid have eroded and are likely to soon disappear altogether.”

“Solar remains the cheapest source of renewable energy to reduce electricity bills and carbon emissions. Using as much of your solar energy produced every day should be the goal,” he said.