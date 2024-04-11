S-5! announces new mounting components for rooftop solar

United States-headquartered S-5! said its new MLPE Mount provides a versatile method to secure and bond microinverters and power optimisers directly to the underside of solar panel frames mounted on metal roofs.

“This provides the versatility needed to better manage module-to-module wire management, and electrically bonds the equipment together to easily comply with grounding requirements,” the company said.

S-5! said the mounting system allows module level power electronics (MLPE) to be installed before lifting the modules on the roof where they can be adjusted if needed.

Featuring a 304 stainless steel body and fastener, the MLPE Mount is suitable for any kind of solar module and is designed to attach any microinverters and optimisers that weigh less than 1.3 kilograms.

S-5! said the MLPE Mount can be used in rail-based installations or can be paired with the company’s rail-less solar mounting solution for direct attachment to metal roofs.

In addition to the MLPE Mount, S-5! will also introduce the new Protea II mounting bracket into the Australian market.

The bracket fits most trapezoidal rib (single-skin and insulated) metal panel roofs. The Protea II bracket features an adjustable attachment base to accommodate varying rib widths, heights, and angles with a top length of up to 90 mm and is suitable for both rail and rail-less systems.

S-5! said it will introduce its new direct-attach solar solutions at the Solar and Storage Live Australia event to be held in Brisbane on 1-2 May 2024.

Made in the U.S., S-5! Mounting solutions are engineered for a variety of rooftop applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs worldwide, including 7.3 GW of rooftop solar.