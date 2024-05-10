Catch Power adds software with Solar Analytics acquisition

New South Wales-based electronics manufacturer Catch Power said its takeover of Solar Analytics will unite the best Australian-made energy management hardware and solar software in one suite of products and services.

Catch Power Chief Executive Officer Scott Young said combining the two companies’ expertise in hardware and control functionality, and advanced software systems and processes used to monitor rooftop PV energy usage, will ensure it can deliver more value from rooftop solar systems.

The details of the acquisition have not been disclosed but Young said the two companies have a highly complementary array of hardware and software services which will be combined and expanded over the coming months.

“The incredible expertise, experience and technical capabilities we now have will undoubtedly accelerate our goal of helping solar owners to control and maximise their solar and energy savings and puts us a long way ahead of all our competitors in scale and capability,” he said.

In a statement, Catch Power said the new partnership promises homeowners the ability to monitor and manage their energy usage through Solar Analytics’ smart solar software solutions that detects faults or underperformance in solar panels, allows tariff optimisation, automated alerts and fleet management services.

That technology will now be available alongside Catch Powers’ own hardware solutions that integrate and control solar, battery, hot water systems and other large loads. The technology offers a range of services including inverter agnostic load control, consumption metering and dynamic export control services.

Solar Analytics co-founder and CEO Stefan Jarnason said the integration of the two businesses provides an all-in-one home energy solution for solar retailers and solar owners.

“Solar retailers can manage their entire fleet in one solution to maximise sales and optimise customer service, while solar owners get simplified energy control and maximum savings,” he said.

Solar Analytics staff are expected to join the Catch Power team which will grow to a combined 40 staff.

Access to all Catch Power and Solar Analytics products and services will in the short term remain unchanged with the company to provide more details in the coming weeks.