Melbourne City FC kicks renewables goals with Origin partnership

Melbourne City FC, a part of the national A-League competition, has opened a new “state-of-the-art” training and administration facility at Casey Fields in Melbourne’s southeast. Inspired by the original Manchester City Football Academy in England, the $18.7 million (USD 12.12 million) facility features a 40 kW rooftop solar system that is expected to generate approximately 50 MWh of electricity annually.

The rooftop PV system has been coupled with a 13.5 kW Tesla Powerwall 2 battery energy storage system that Melbourne City FC Chief Executive Brad Rowse said will help power the facility – the new home to the club’s men’s, women’s, academy, and administration teams – at night.

Rowse said the renewable energy initiative represents a substantial stride towards reducing the club’s carbon footprint at its new home with the asset expected to reduce carbon emissions by almost 40 tonnes in just the first year of operations.

“As a club, we pride ourselves on innovation and making a positive impact on our community, and we are fortunate to have a partner in Origin that shares similar values,” he said.

“This new facility sets new standards for football in Australia and lays the foundations for sustainable growth, on and off the pitch.”

Jon Briskin, Origin’ Executive General Manager of retail, said installing renewable energy solutions at the facility will be important in helping lower emissions from the club’s day-to-day operations.

“We’re pleased to see this renewable energy project … come to life,” he said. “It’s a significant step towards the club reducing its environmental impact.”

“At Origin, our ambition is to lead the energy transition through cleaner energy solutions and working with our partners, like Melbourne City FC, we can help drive good change in sport together.”

Origin’s partnership with Melbourne City FC is not the gen-tailer’s first with a sporting organisation. It also collaborates with AFL club the Sydney Swans and Netball Australia.

Matthew Hunt, Origin’s manager of creative, media and sponsorships, said in a LinkedIn post, the company’s strategy helps clubs and organisations decarbonise while encouraging stakeholders to participate in energy transition.

Cricket Australia has also been vocal advocates of renewable energy, with current Test team captain Pat Cummins spearheading an initiative designed to unlock the solar potential of up to 4,000 community cricket clubs across the nation.

Earlier this year, a 285 kW solar system was installed atop the National Cricket Centre in Queensland. The power plant is expected to fulfil nearly half of the centre’s energy requirements.