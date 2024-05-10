Sunrise briefs: Italy bans solar from agricultural land

Italy has issued a decree banning PV from agricultural land The Italian government has issued a new decree that prohibits the deployment of large-scale solar plants on productive agricultural land. The new provisions will not apply to projects currently undergoing the approval process.

Global solar manufacturing sector grew by about 550 GW in past year, says IEA The International Energy Agency says that global solar cell and module manufacturing capacity grew by about 550 GW in 2023. It reports that about 80% of the global PV manufacturing industry is currently concentrated in China, while India and the United States each hold a 5% share.

Malaysian government launches incentive scheme for residential solar The Malaysia government is teaming up with private and public partners in the country to offer citizens and private organisations financial incentives and discounts in a bid to boost the uptake of solar.

Three-step process to recover lead from end-of-life solar panels Researchers in India have developed a new solar module recycling process that transforms lead into less toxic lead monoxide. It consists of three main steps – leaching, precipitation, and calcination.