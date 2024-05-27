Miner turns to car park solar roofing system for off-grid solution

Chinese-Australian company Clenergy said the standalone power system (SAPS) featuring 18 kW of solar coupled with 270 kWh of battery energy storage has been employed by a mining company to provide autonomous power for its communications facilities at its north Queensland operations.

The SAPS is centred around Clenergy’s PVezRack ezShade 2.0 solar shade system, a ground-mounted solution for landscape module installation.

The system was initially designed by Clenergy, which was founded in Melbourne in 2007 but has always had its manufacturing operations in China, to provide on-site energy generation and shelter for residential and commercial car park projects.

In this instance, the system is host to 18 kW of bi-facial solar panels from SunPower, Eltek inverters, and a 270 kWh of battery energy storage system from GenZ featuring lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) technology. This is backed up by two 30 kVA / 24 kW diesel-fuelled generators with remote start capability controlled by the SAPS power system.

Clenergy said the SAPS operates primarily on solar and battery back-up with the generator only used when the batteries state-of-charge goes low.

The entire solution, including the construction of a 60-metre mast, was installed by Perth-headquartered company Radlink in less than three months.

Clenergy Vice President Vince Mobilio said the project showcases “the exceptional versatility of ezShade 2.0.”

“We are thrilled with the success of this remarkable project,” he said. “It signifies not just the immense potential and versatility of the solar shade solution but also a future where solar innovation transforms industries.”