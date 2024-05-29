Sharp unveils new TOPCon solar modules

The Japanese electronics manufacturer has launched the NU-JC440 and NU-JC430B panels with efficiencies of 22.53% and 22.02%, respectively. Both products are IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified and rely on M10 wafers.

Image: Sharp

Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The NU-JC440 and NU-JC430 modules both feature glass-backsheet architecture, 108 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers, and a 16-busbar design.

“The NU-JC440 TOPCcon n-type monocrystalline panel features a sleek black frame and white backsheet,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The NU-JC430B module is an all-black n-type monocrystalline module featuring a black backsheet and black frame.”

The NU-JC440 panel has a power conversion efficiency of 22.53% and a power output of 440 W. The NU-JC430 module has an efficiency rating of 22.02% and an output of 430 W.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.7 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. They also feature an operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power.

From pv magazine Global

