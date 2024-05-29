Gold Hydrogen hits purity high in South Australia testing

Gold Hydrogen said stage one well testing at its flagship Ramsay Project site delivered “exceptional results” with high-purity natural hydrogen confirmed in seven different zones, with helium also identified.

Queensland-headquartered Gold Hydrogen said hydrogen was found at up to 95.8% purity at a depth of 531 metres on an air-corrected basis. The well-test operation at the Ramsay Project site also recorded helium at 17.5% purity.

The company also said natural hydrogen and helium had flowed to the surface before water encroachment impeded further testing.

“The results are remarkable,” the company said in a statement. “The purity levels are believed to be amongst the highest anywhere in the world for helium and natural hydrogen.”

“The numbers mean we will be back on site on the Yorke Peninsula in a few weeks to continue work on proof-of-concept natural hydrogen and helium commercial production.”

Stage two of the program will involve extended well testing to determine flow rates, involving a downhole pump to remove water while monitoring gas rates and composition at the surface.

The company said success in this phase will help determine potential flow rates, inform future well designs and contribute to a pilot plant design.

Gold Hydrogen Managing Director Neil McDonald said the next stage of the well testing exploration is expected to commence early third quarter 2024.

“We are well on the journey of aspiring to produce both natural hydrogen and helium at commercial levels,” he said. “We have very large prospective resources for both gases, and that is only over a portion of the Ramsay Project permit.”

Gold Hydrogen’s Ramsay site on one granted petroleum exploration licence (PEL 687) covering almost 8,000km2 of country.

The company also has several other tenements in a combined permit area of approximately 75,000km2 within South Australia.