GoodWe unveils hybrid inverters for larger residential applications

Chinese inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer GoodWe has launched its EHB single-phase, high-voltage, hybrid inverter in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Dean Williamson, GoodWe Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said the EHB series ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and is designed to meet the growing demand for larger residential energy storage solutions.

“The EHB provides the ideal solution for larger, single-phase residential energy storage systems, to meet consumer demand,” he said. “The EHB also adds to our ever-growing range of single- and three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverters, which will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond with even more exciting new products.”

GoodWe said the EHB inverter line has a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a maximum battery to AC efficiency of 96.5% and has been improved for compatibility with high-power solar modules. The series supports 200% PV oversizing to allow for systems up to 20 kW in size. It has up to four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) with a maximum of 16 A input current per string for large or complex rooftops and UPS-level switching of less than 10 milliseconds.

“The backup function is ideal for both new installations and retrofit projects, and can even be integrated into a microgrid system, ensuring the normal operation of on-grid systems during blackouts,” the company said.

Type II surge protection devices on both DC and AC sides have been integrated into the unit which also comes with arc-fault current interrupter, and an IP65 rating to allow outdoor installation.

GoodWe said the units, that measure 415 mm x 791 mm x 180 mm and weigh up to 33 kilograms, have been engineered for quick and easy installation with a plug-and-play design. The inverters come with a new generation Wi-Fi + LAN 2.0 module integration, making it easier to monitor and manage the system remotely via the GoodWe app. Additionally, a GoodWe Smart Meteris supplied as standard with every unit.

The manufacturer said it expects a “hybrid-ready” range of EHB inverters will also be launched in the coming months, allowing even greater flexibility for consumers looking to add energy storage to their homes or small businesses.