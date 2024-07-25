Origin stage two battery approval elevates Eraring’s storage capacity over 2 GWh

Construction of the second-stage 240 MW / 1,030 MWh four-hour duration grid-forming battery at Eraring Power Station in New South Wales (NSW) has been approved by site owner Origin Energy.

The combined energy storage of the stage one and stage two batteries will be over 2 GWh enabling Origin to help keep the grid stable and support more variable renewable energy coming into the system.

The $450 million (USD 295.4 million) second-stage compliments the first battery development currently under construction at the site, a 460 MW / 1,073 MWh two-hour duration battery due to come online at the end of 2025.

Works on the second-stage is scheduled to begin early in 2025 and come online in the first quarter of 2027.

Origin Energy Supply and Operations Head Greg Jarvis said storage will play an important role in the changing grid by helping to firm up variable supply from wind and solar.

“The second stage of the Eraring battery will be over four-hours duration and it will be capable of absorbing excess solar generation during the day to support reliable energy supply when needed, such as through the evening peak,” Jarvis said.

“Eraring is a strategic site with high quality connection infrastructure. Confirmation of the second-stage of the Eraring battery development is a key next step as we look to transform the site for the future so it can continue to support the energy transition.”

Battery equipment for stage two of the Eraring project will be supplied by Finland-headquartered technology group Wärtsilä, with design and construction services provided by South Australian-based Enerven Energy Infrastructure.

Origin has now committed to more than 1.5 GW of large-scale batteries across its three owned projects at Eraring, south of Newcastle, and Mortlake, Victoria, along with tolling agreements for the offtake of the Brisbane-based Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ Supernode battery stage 1 and 2.