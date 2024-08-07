FRV reaches financial close on first Australia standalone battery project

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the financial close and start of construction of the 100 MW / 200 MWh Terang Battery Energy Storage System project being developed in southwest Victoria.
FRV said the battery is being built on a 1.4-hectare site about two kilometres northeast of Terang in Victoria’s Western District with Canadian Solar’s battery specialist unit e-STORAGE appointed to head the build.
FRV Australia Chief Executive Officer Carlo Frigerio said reaching financial close on the Terang battery project is a significant milestone in the company’s journey in Australia.
“Getting our first large-scale battery to financial close is a major achievement for FRV Australia,” he said.
“This project shows our commitment to different renewable energy technologies and strengthens our place in the renewable energy sector. It paves the way for future innovations and growth in our portfolio.”
The financing of the Terang battery is part of the $1.2 billion (USD 780 million) portfolio refinancing process announced by FRV last week. The project will also receive $ 7 million in funding from the Victorian government to support the installation of grid-forming inverters.
FRV said the Terang battery is located in a “strong and strategic” part of the National Electricity Market and will be coupled with grid-forming inverters to supply system strength services to the network. The developer said connection agreements have already been signed with Victorian network operator AusNet.
The Terang battery is FRV’s first standalone large-scale battery project in Australia. It follows the commissioning of a 2.5 MW / 5 MWh energy storage system delivered as part of the Dalby Hybrid Power Plant in Queensland. The company is also developing the 250 MW / 500 MWh Gnarwarre battery project in Victoria.
FRV Australia, owned by a Saudi investment fund Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian infrastructure fund Omers, has more than 1 GW of solar assets built or under construction across 10 projects in Australia, including the 300 MW Walla Walla solar farm being built in New South Wales.
