Fortescue forges ahead with green iron project in Pilbara

Mining giant Fortescue said civil works have commenced on the green iron commercial plant that will combine large-scale renewable power and green hydrogen to produce green metal at its Christmas Creek operations site in the Pilbara.

The $75.5 million (USD 50 million) green iron plant in the Pilbara is expected to produce more than 1,500 tonnes of high-purity pig iron annually, with first production anticipated in 2025.

Fortescue said the plant will utilise green hydrogen produced at its now operational gas and liquid hydrogen facility. The recently commissioned facility consists of two 700 kW electrolysers designed to produce about 530 kg of hydrogen gas per day, or around 195 tonnes annually.

Powered partly by the Alinta-owned Chichester Solar Farm, the plant also includes a hydrogen liquefaction facility that can produce about 350 kg of liquid hydrogen per day, 600 kg liquid hydrogen storage, and a liquid-hydrogen refuelling station that will be used to power Fortescue’s zero-emissions mining equipment prototypes including its hydrogen-powered haul truck prototype.

Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Officer Dino Otranto said the “versatile” renewable hydrogen production facility will help the company step away from the use of fossil fuels.

“Fortescue is moving at rapid speed to decarbonise and the completion of our hydrogen facility, which is the largest gaseous and liquid hydrogen plant on any mine site in Australia, is testament to our commitment to leading heavy industry in decarbonising, he said.

“Hydrogen and fuels made using renewable energy will have a role to play in decarbonising mining, whether it’s in buses, heavy mining equipment such as haul trucks and excavators, or producing green iron.”

Fortescue Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest said the bringing together of large-scale renewable power and green hydrogen to produce green iron marks a pivotal moment in the company’s ambition to cement Australia’s place in the global steel supply chain.

“Iron and steel are the backbone of our infrastructure, however traditional iron and steel production processes are among the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. “By rethinking the entire iron and steel value chain we can produce an entirely new, green industry here in Australia.”

“Right now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a green supply chain, and Fortescue is wasting no time to seize it.”