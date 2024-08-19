Novonix strikes cathode materials agreement with CBMM

Under the agreement, Novonix will synthesise, test, and analyse cathode active materials that will incorporate CBMM’s suite of niobium products with the goal of producing enhanced cathode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

CBMM is one of the world’s largest producers of niobium products that are showing promise in the form of oxides for both cathode and anode production in high-power, long-life, safer, and fast-charging batteries.

Novonix, which is headquartered in Brisbane but has its production facilities in Canada and the United States, last year commissioned an all-dry, zero-waste cathode pilot line and announced its production of material that matched the performance of leading cathode materials from existing suppliers in full-cell testing.

The company has since shared results of an independent engineering study that it said shows the potentially “significant cost savings and waste reduction of its cathode synthesis process compared to the conventional wet process.”

Novonix Chief Executive Officer Chris Burns said the new agreement will see the company incorporate niobium products into its cathode active material with the goal of developing and producing battery cathode and anode materials that deliver improved performance at a lower cost.

“CBMM’s experience with niobium products allows us to explore the use of important additives to improve the stability and durability of our materials,” he said.

“The agreement also demonstrates our continued commitment to developing industry-leading battery materials to service both the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.”

Novonix will develop cathode materials at its US and Canadian facilities and analyse their electrochemical performance. The company also plans to build full-scale pouch cells for benchmark evaluation. CBMM will provide niobium materials to compare and demonstrate optimal performance in cathode powders.

Upon successful completion of milestones during the one-year project, Novonix will have the option to enter into an agreement for CBMM’s products to be integrated into its production processes.