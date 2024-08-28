Victorian utility almost doubles annual energy needs with switch to 100% renewables

Victorian government-owned regional urban water corporation Barwon Water is now using 100% renewables to power its drinking water, sewerage and recycled water services, which typically uses 30 GWh of electricity annually, equal to the electricity use of about 6,000 homes.

Barwon Water has invested in about 25 MW of renewable electricity capacity, generating around 65 GWh of electricity per year, resulting in revenue generation through excess electricity exports back to the grid.

Investments include a mix of solar, wind and biomass projects and include a 240 kW array powering at treated recycled-water holding tank near Torquay, 100 kilometres southwest of Melbourne.

Other key projects include the first megawatt-scale solar installation in the Australian water industry, the 3 MW Black Rock solar farm, comprising 8,388 solar panels and located 105 kilometres southwest of Melbourne.

The solar array supplies over one third of the Black Rock Water Reclamation Plant’s annual electricity consumption and exports excess to the grid.

Barwon Water also secures electricity from Victoria’s 200 MW Kiamal solar farm, 450 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, which comprises 718,000 solar panels, and generates 560 GWh annually, or enough to power 133,500 homes.

Barwon Water Managing Director Shaun Cumming said the achievement was the result of a long-term commitment to sustainability and regional prosperity.

“We’re proud to achieve 100% renewable electricity. It has been made possible through collaboration with our regional stakeholders and water sector peers, and the support of our customers,” Cumming said.

“In addition to reducing carbon emissions, these investments are also reducing energy costs, putting downward pressure on customer bills and generating revenue from surplus electricity.”

The Barwon Renewable Energy Partnership – a collaboration with Barwon Health and Geelong Port – also provides 17 MW from the Mt Gellibrand Wind Farm, 140 kilometres southwest of Melbourne.

Cumming said Barwon Water continued to drive progress towards the broader goal of reaching net-zero emissions.

“We are strongly focused on our 2030 target of achieving net-zero emissions across our operations and doing it in a way that reduces energy costs. This includes tackling direct emissions from wastewater treatment processes and transitioning to a zero-emissions vehicle fleet,” Cumming said.