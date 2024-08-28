Enel lands long-term PPA for Quorn Park solar and storage project

South Australia-headquartered renewable energy gen-tailer Zen Energy announced it has contracted the majority of supply from the Quorn Park hybrid project that will combine an 80 MW solar farm with a 20 MW / 40 MWh battery energy storage system.

The estimated $190 million project, being developed by Enel Green Power Australia (EGPA) near Parkes in western New South Wales (NSW), reached financial close in June. Construction of the project is expected to begin later this year with Victorian-based Beon Energy Solutions having been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract. It is anticipated the facility will commence operations in the first half of 2026, generating approximately 200,000 MWh of clean electricity a year.

Zen said the 10-year power purchase agreement will add a further 68 MW capacity to its existing generation portfolio, which is on track to increase in 2024 to 2 TWh a year.

“This new partnership with EGPA represents a maturing of Zen’s ecosystem of sustainability-driven renewable energy suppliers and marks a new level of relationship with our banking partners,” Zen Chief Executive Officer Anthony Garnaut said.

“We are now well-placed to double our generation portfolio this year to 2 TWh per annum.”

EGPA, co-owned by Enel Green Power and Inpex Renewable Energy Australia, said the Quorn Park hybrid project is the joint venture company’s first to start construction in NSW.

EGPA Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said he expects the project will contribute significant employment and supply opportunities for the local community during the construction and operational phases, creating a positive economic impact on the local area.

“We look forward to working alongside Zen Energy and our project partners and contractors to successfully deliver a project that provides significant value to the local community and our stakeholders,” he said.

EGPA currently operates three solar farms, including Bungala One and Two projects in South Australia, which together have a capacity of 220 MW, and the 27 MW Cohuna Solar Farm in Victoria. It has also commenced the commissioning of the 93 MW Girgarre Solar Farm in central Victoria and the 76 MW Flat Rocks wind farm in Western Australia.