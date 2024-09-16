UQ tech captures PFAS chemicals for re-use in batteries

A team of scientists at the University of Queensland’s (UQ) Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology has created a filter that can remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water, allowing them to be reused in batteries.
PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in consumer and industrial products, including in the renewable energy sector, because of their ability to resist heat and conduct electricity, but they persist in the environment and have been linked to a range of potential human health problems.
UQ Research Fellow and polymer chemist Cheng Zhang said while people are increasingly aware of the risks that the chemicals pose to human health and the environment, recycled PFAS have demonstrated excellent potential to improve the performance of rechargeable batteries.
“The increasing demand for high-performance rechargeable batteries means manufacturers are constantly searching for new materials that improve the energy density, safety and cycling stability of batteries,” he said.
“Recycled PFAS has excellent properties for this purpose.”
Zhang said the new PFAS filter contains a patented sorbent solution that uses an ion-exchange technique to isolate and remove fluorine-based particles from water as it passes through.
He said the new filter is at least five times more effective than any existing technology on the market.
“Not only does our filter technology remove harmful particles from water, those captured chemicals are available to be repurposed to help decarbonise the planet,” he said.
Zhang said the research team has successfully tested a prototype of the PFAS filter in the laboratory and will soon commence pilot testing in at a wastewater treatment plant in Brisbane. The testing program is to then to be expanded to other trial sites, which were yet to be locked in.
“These demonstrations will be pivotal to scaling up our filter technology for use in industrial water infrastructure,” Zhang said, adding that “if this testing goes as we believe it will, we hope to reach commercial production within three years.”
The PFAS filter pilot testing program has received $1 million (US 670,000) in state grants from the Advance Queensland Industry Research Projects program.
