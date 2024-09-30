Clenergy delivers mounting solution for remote solar install

Communications infrastructure owner BAI Communications has completed an upgrade of the off-grid energy system powering its communication antenna mounted near the of the 1,146-metre-high Mount Owen near Queenstown on Tasmania’s west coast.

BAI said the project involved the renewal of an existing solar energy system and the integration of it and a new PV array and a 120 kWh battery energy storage system with the on-site diesel generator.

The system, delivered by the Australian arm of Netherlands-headquartered renewables developer Photon Energy, includes a 21 kW solar array and an adjacent 12 kW PV system, both comprising 500 W Sunpower panels.

The larger of the systems is mounted on a SolarTerrace II-A ground-mount system provided by Clenergy, while the smaller array is mounted on the company’s SolarTerrace III-A product.

Clenergy said it had opted to utilise the two systems to better cater for the logistical challenges associated with the location.

“Due to the remoteness and challenges to getting material to the site, the client wanted to utilise the existing foundations (steel subframe sitting on concrete piers and ballast) from the previous ground-mount system they removed for which STIII-A was a perfect fit,” the company said. “They however needed more generation which is why the STII-A was used.”

Clenergy said it had customised the single-post STII-A for the project, integrating it with its Mega Anchor system, to optimise the installation process and eliminate the need for transporting large amounts of concrete on the hazardous access road.

Clenergy Vice President Vince Mobilio said both mounting systems have delivered exceptional performance with the system earlier this month withstanding a severe storm with wind speeds of 141 km/h.

“Designing and engineering a system that could withstand the extreme wind loads at this altitude was a significant challenge,” he said. “We are excited to see our robust and reliable systems being sought after for such demanding environments.”

In addition to the solar, the newly upgraded off-grid energy system also includes a 120 kW battery energy storage solution provided by BYD that is coupled with SMA Sunny Island inverters.

The BYD batteries replace lead-acid batteries of approximately the same capacity but weighed about 10 tonnes. The new system is about half that weight.

BAI, which provides a range of services including broadcast transmission, in-building coverage, private mobile networks, and Wi-Fi solutions, said the Mount Owen upgrade would significantly reduce carbon emissions from the on-site diesel generator, and also enhance worker safety.

“By minimising the need for regular fuel deliveries, especially during harsh winter conditions, we’re not just improving operational efficiency but also prioritising the safety of our people,” the company said.