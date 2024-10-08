Rooftop solar install rates dip below straight-line average

Australian households and businesses bolted on almost 265 MW of new rooftop solar last month but the latest data from industry analyst SunWiz shows that the market decreased by about 8 MW in volume month on month from August.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the slowdown, which comes after rooftop PV installs reached a record 302 MW in July, has seen the national market volumes dip below the straight-line average.

“Monthly figures are below the straight-line average,” he said, noting that September year-to-date is 5% ahead of the figures observed at the same time last year.

“The 265 MW recorded in September is above the volumes seen for the same month in 2022 and 2023 but below those observed in 2021,” he said.

Johnston said a slowdown in New South Wales (NSW) volumes had accounted for the lion’s share of the monthly national drop.

“NSW dragged national volumes down with the state reporting an 8% decrease month-on-month,” he said.

The other states also cooled, except for South Australia and Victoria which improved and Queensland which remained steady.

SunWiz said all residential segments cooled over September but most are on par with their straight-line averages.

Most commercial segments, except for the 30-50 kW range, improved in September and placed above their straight-line averages.

Johnston said the average system size had increased to 10.22 kW in September, the second-highest month in recent times.