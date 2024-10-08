Rooftop solar install rates dip below straight-line average

Australian households and businesses bolted on almost 265 MW of new rooftop solar last month but the latest data from industry analyst SunWiz shows that the market decreased by about 8 MW in volume month on month from August.
SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the slowdown, which comes after rooftop PV installs reached a record 302 MW in July, has seen the national market volumes dip below the straight-line average.
“Monthly figures are below the straight-line average,” he said, noting that September year-to-date is 5% ahead of the figures observed at the same time last year.
“The 265 MW recorded in September is above the volumes seen for the same month in 2022 and 2023 but below those observed in 2021,” he said.
Johnston said a slowdown in New South Wales (NSW) volumes had accounted for the lion’s share of the monthly national drop.
“NSW dragged national volumes down with the state reporting an 8% decrease month-on-month,” he said.
The other states also cooled, except for South Australia and Victoria which improved and Queensland which remained steady.
SunWiz said all residential segments cooled over September but most are on par with their straight-line averages.
Most commercial segments, except for the 30-50 kW range, improved in September and placed above their straight-line averages.
Johnston said the average system size had increased to 10.22 kW in September, the second-highest month in recent times.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.