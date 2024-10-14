SunDrive teams with Trina on solar tech development

Solar cell technology innovator SunDrive Solar will join forces with Chinese PV manufacturing giant Trinasolar to develop “cutting-edge” manufacturing facilities and bring Australian-made solar panels to market at scale.

Image: SunDrive

Share

Sydney-based startup SunDrive Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PV manufacturing heavyweight Trinasolar to accelerate the development of its copper-based solar cell technology and build an integrated Australian solar supply chain.

SunDrive said as part of the MoU, it will lead an application for funding under the Australian government’s $1 billion Solar Sunshot program to establish a commercial-scale solar module production facility in Sydney that is expected to be home to about 300 employees.

Production capacity and timing of the facility, which will help develop SunDrive’s record-breaking copper metallisation technology that replaces traditional silver with copper in solar panels, remains subject to the successful outcome of the funding application.

The Trina partnership is separate to SunDrive’s collaboration with AGL Energy which is exploring the development of a PV manufacturing facility in the New South Wales (NSW) Hunter region but the company said it will increase the share of Australian-made solar modules, combining innovative technology to compete both locally and regionally.

SunDrive Chief Executive Officer Natalie Malligan said combining the company’s innovative technology and Trina’s global manufacturing expertise and n-type technology will enhance Australia’s ability to competitively produce high-quality solar products locally.

“This collaboration demonstrates SunDrive and Trinasolar’s mutual belief that Australia’s engine of solar innovation can drive a global solar manufacturing powerhouse, producing the future of clean energy from right here at home,” she said.

Sundrive and Trina Solar executives David Hu, Andrew Percival, Vince Allen, Sam Coughlin, Natalie Malligan and Edison Zhou gather for the announcement.

Image: SunDrive

SunDrive co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Vince Allen said the company had been founded with the vision of developing and deploying the world’s best solar tech in Australia and collaborating with Trina turns that vision into reality.

“Together, we’re combining home-grown innovation with experience to scale Australian-made solar panels that will drive the future of Australia’s clean energy transition,” he said.

Energy analyst Tim Buckley said the partnership is a strong positive for the federal government’s Solar Sunshot program and broader Future Made in Australia strategy.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for Australian solar engineers in training to work in commercial scale roles to learn by doing on the job,” he said.

“This makes an investment in Australian advanced manufacturing and robotics a realistic and achievable investment proposition, and leverages the global value of the SunDrive solar cell technology.

“[It’s] a win for Australian manufacturing, a win for reskilling our workforce, a win for accelerating our domestic supply chains, a win in terms of building Australia-China relations and a win in alignment with the climate science.”

Trina Solar has delivered more than 225 GW of solar modules worldwide and has been in the Australian market since 2009.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Australia on track to add 53 GW of renewable capacity by 2030: report
11 October 2024 The International Energy Agency’s Renewables 2024 report has forecast Australia will add 53 GW of renewable capacity between 2024-2030, with a nearly...