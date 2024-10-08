Allied Green taps AFRY to engineer solar and battery storage plant

Western Australian-based chemical company Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) has appointed Afry as the owner’s engineer for the solar and battery energy storage system that will power its green ammonia production facility that is expected to produce nearly one million tonnes of ammonia per year.

AGA said the renewable power plant will include an estimated 4.75 GW of solar power, combined with a “1.6 GWh per day” battery energy storage system, and will power 3 GW of hydrogen electrolyser capacity.

The facility, being developed near Gove in remote East Arnhem Land, is expected to be capable of producing 172,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per year for an annual output of 958,000 tonnes of green ammonia onsite.

Perth-headquartered AGA, which will own and operate the facility, said Afry’s role is to review the design of the renewable power plant and ensure the seamless integration of solar generation and battery energy storage technologies to optimise green ammonia production.

AGA said the solar farm will generate low-cost renewable energy, while the battery will maximise the efficiency of hydrogen and ammonia production by shifting some of the renewable energy generated during daylight hours to the evening and morning.

“Afry has been selected due to its extensive engineering capabilities and experience in developing large-scale renewable energy projects within the Asia Pacific region and Australia, with specific expertise in the renewable energy plant design.” AGA Managing Director Alfred Benedict said.

Afry said the renewables-based hydrogen and ammonia production project shapes as a game-changer for the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like heavy industry, shipping, and aviation.

“By using a 100% renewable energy in the production process, AGA’s green ammonia project is envisioned to play a central role in the decarbonisation of hard-to-electrify sectors of the economy,” the company said.

Afry’s appointment comes as AGA announced the signing of a binding framework agreement with United States-based hydrogen technology company Plug Power to finalise a supply agreement for 3 GW of electrolyser capacity for the green ammonia project.

The framework agreement follows the recently signed memorandum of understanding and basic engineering and design package.

AGA said it will now look to finalise the sales and purchase agreement with the delivery of Plug’s electrolyser system expected for the end of the year in 2026, early 2027.

“The finalisation of the supply agreement is one of the last major milestones for our project to progress to final investment decision, which is expected imminently,” Benedict said.

AGA said the green ammonia production facility is expected to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2029.