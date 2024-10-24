Manilla Solar project, aiming to be Australia’s largest crowd-funded solar farm, seeks investors

Manilla, a small town in the New South Wales (NSW) north-west, is persevering with its ambition to build Australia’s largest community-funded solar project. Local residents and national investors are being invited to invest in the 4.6 MW project, with community engagement roadshow events across the region to be held this week.

The Manilla Solar project was first conceived in 2012, and in the years since has seen many iterations. Originally slated for construction in 2020, the project is today targeting a 2025 date, subject to successful financing. Additional to the solar farm, the project is hoping to eventually install 5 MW of battery storage with a two-hour, or 10 MWh, duration.

Manilla Solar says it anticipates a second investment raise in April 2025, and potentially a third investment raise for the battery in 2025 or 2026.

The current investment raise will run from October 26 through to November 15, and will be operated via equity crowd-source funding platform Swarmer.

The project is aiming to be 100% community owned, with proponents expecting funding to come through a combination of equity investment, government grant funding and possibly a loan.

The Manilla Community Solar Project was initially developed by Providence Climate Capital, but was acquired by a group of 82 investors in 2023, after the successful raise of $435,000.