Nature inspires 2.5 kW Smartflower mobile solar system

Yass-based critical power specialists Abundant Power Solutions (APS) was inundated with enthusiastic interest at the All Energy 2024 exhibition and conference in Melbourne, while introducing the Smartflower mobile solar system.

The 4.8 metre tall Austrian-made Smartflower solar panel system on display at All Energy is the second brought into Australia by APS, with the first already installed at a Victorian eco-lodge.

The plug-and-play system, comprises 12 solar ‘petals’, engineered to open like a flower, which then follow the sun to achieve a nominal output of 2.5 kWp and annual output of 4,000 to 6,500 kWh, or up to 40% more output than an equivalent rooftop system

The Smartflower’s temperature operational range is between -20 degrees C and 50 degrees C, and in response to certain wind events will automatically enter a safety position, closing and assembling and folding the petal-shaped panels into one secure configuration.

The units are delivered preassembled and can be installed in a few hours using a single cable for home connection.

Abundant Power Solutions Director of Technical Operations Byron McIntyre told pv magazine he’d been fascinated by the concept for a couple of years.

“It’s a brilliant piece of technology already being used around the world, in commercial and residential applications,” McIntyre said.

“In commercial use , it’s a bespoke statement for a company that may have installed, for example, 100 kW of solar on their roof, which can’t be seen, so putting a Smartflower out the front is a way to announce your company is on the solar journey.”

The Smartflower operates in an approximately 5 square meter space and folds down from a 4.8 maximum height to 2.6 metres.