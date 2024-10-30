Battery start-up opens ‘Australian first’ factory on Gold Coast

Australian-owned start-up elumina has announced the opening of a $20 million battery manufacturing facility at the Gold Coast that has been set up to produce 300 batteries and electric vehicle (EV) chargers annually.

Elumina said the 2,500 square metre facility, which includes a dry room for battery research and development, will manufacture lithium batteries and EV chargers, with assembly of the first product scheduled for 2025.

In a statement, eLumina Chief Executive Officer Lisa Marsh said the new factory, located at Yatala on the northern Gold Coast, will strengthen Australia’s energy storage sector and help meet soaring global demand for batteries.

“Our factory diversifies Australia’s manufacturing industry, building economic resilience and contributing to energy sovereignty and strengthening a ‘Gold Coast made’ economy,” she said.

“We’re proud to be contributing to Australia’s energy future through pushing the dial forward on battery storage to secure Australia’s energy future and support the transition to net zero.”

Elumina’s product portfolio includes a series of containerised battery energy storage systems based on lithium iron phosphate chemistry. This series scales up from 200 kW / 233 kWh to 1,500 kW / 1491kWh.

The company also offers the 200 kW D1 EV charger that supports two vehicles charging simultaneously and includes an integrated 191 kWh battery system. Elumina also has a larger capacity fast charger in development.

Marsh said eLumina has its sights set on manufacturing about 300 of the company’s batteries and chargers a year at the new Gold Coast facility and is already planning a larger factory that will be capable of manufacturing 1,000 chargers annually.

“Our goal is for our next factory to be three times the size with the potential to employ up to 300 people directly and support many more,” she said.

Elumina has already started deploying its EV chargers, including through collaborations with Addelec and NRMA which is working with the federal government to deploy fast-charging stations along Australian highways.

That National EV Fast-Charging Network, being delivered by the NRMA with a $39.3 million grant from the government, has now passed another milestone with the Adelaide to Melbourne route connected with new fast-charging EV stations.

The federal government said EV charging stations are now operational at Wycheproof, Ouyen, Mildura and Marong in Victoria. Other recently opened sites include Ararat in Victoria, Port Pirie in South Australia and Mataranka in the Northern Territory.

The growing network is part of the federal government’s broader program to accelerate EV charger rollout around Australia, with more than 1,000 fast chargers now switched on for motorists.