Pacific Energy delivers 3.8 MW solar farm and BESS to Pilbara iron ore mine site

Western Australian (WA) remote power specialist Pacific Energy has delivered a 3.8 MW solar array and two battery energy storage systems (BESSs) to Australian mining company Mineral Resources (MinRes) Ken’s Bore mine site, part of the Onslow iron project in the west Pilbara region.

The 6,600 solar panel array is estimated to displace approximately 95 terajoules of fossil gas per year and predicted to reduce associated emissions by around 4,990 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Two BESS at 1.5 MW and 3.3 MW are also part of the project, along with a split switch room, delivered in two parts to house high voltage (HV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear, generator control panels, and power equipment all designed, manufactured and installed by Pacific Energy.

General Manager Operations and Development Energy Rowan Hill said the technology, together with a BESS, is planned to become operational by January 2025 to supplement the mine’s power generation system.

“Together with gas, renewables play an important role in our energy transition – especially solar power to support our remote locations,” Rowan said.

“At Onslow Iron, a range of renewable energy solutions is being designed to offset more adverse fuels and our energy division continues to pursue cleaner and more reliable power sources.”

MinRes Executive General Manager Onslow Mike Tonkin said Onslow Iron is now one step closer to more efficient power.

“This solar array highlights another successful collaboration between MinRes’ energy and engineering and construction teams, with the project delivering significant emissions savings as we continue to progress Onslow Iron,” Mike said.

Solar power solutions are installed across MinRes operations and facilities, including rooftop solar at its Perth-based facilities, which have to date reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by approximately 981 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

A 4,000 solar panel, 2.1 MW solar-battery system was installed in 2023 by Sydney-headquartered renewable solutions company 5B Maverick at MinRes’ Wonmunna iron ore project, 470 kilometres southwest of Ken’s Bore.

To displace diesel fuel, MinRes’ Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions prioritises transitional fuels, including fossil gas, scope two emission grid power and renewable energy sources.