Clean Energy Council nominated as small-scale renewables product assurance body

The Australian government’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has nominated Clean Energy Council (CEC) as the product listing body (PLB) for solar panels and inverters eligible under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).

As the nominated PLB, the CEC must deliver the new service it committed to in its application, which includes faster application processing times, a technology uplift to improve data quality, visibility of application processing and better technical support for industry by employing more engineers.

CEC Chief Executive Kane Thornton said the CEC will now be focus on enhancing the program.

“Small-scale renewables are a critical and growing segment of Australia’s clean energy future, driven by millions of households and businesses,” Thornton said.

“Our focus and indeed our application to the Clean Energy Regulator included a detailed plan for program improvement and we have already taken steps to drive enhancements.”

“These include improving the user experience through our online product listings and we have doubled the capacity of our products team and are actively working to bring on more staff to meet what are unprecedented levels of demand,” he said.

CEC’s proposed PLBs

Further details of the CEC’s proposed PLBs appear on the CER website and include a proposed fee of $5,500 (excluding GST), for listing up to 20 modules or 10 inverters per application.

CEC will verify and test solar products eligible to be installed in Australia based on compliance with Australian and international standards, by purchasing solar modules and inverters from the Australian market and submit them to an accredited Australian laboratory for testing.

It will review results and conduct a desktop audit to check compliance with its listing terms and conditions.

Processing times and product publishing will be dependent on the review and assessment and dependent on an applicants response times, however, after approved model numbers will appear in the list and on the CEC website within 24 to 72 hours.