Push for vehicle-to-grid capabilities to accelerate in Canberra

The Australian Capital Territory’s (ACTs) efforts to speed up the electrification of its homes and businesses by 2030 will receive federal government support through a Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement.

It is the third agreement of its kind signed with the federal government, and follows South Australia and Western Australia in July 2024, which combined, committed support for developers to build a minimum of 7.5 TWh of new wind and solar projects, and 1.5 GW of storage capacity

For the ACT, which achieved 100% renewable electricity target by 2020, the first city outside Europe to do so, the federal government commits to exploring opportunities in five priority areas including the acceleration of vehicle-to-grid capabilities.

Electrification of complex building, energy performance improvements, including electrification of private lower-income households and of public and community housing, and supporting energy innovation, are included in the scope of the agreement.

Lessons learned through the programs will be shared and used to inform future projects across Australia.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the innovation and expertise that will drive the electrification of homes, businesses and vehicles across the ACT will also help provide reliable renewable energy across Australia.

“The Australian government’s Reliable Renewables Plan is the only plan backed by experts to deliver the cheap, reliable and resilient energy system that families and businesses deserve,” Bowen said.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the agreement will support the ACT’s clean energy transformation and provide new paths towards a nation powered by reliable renewables.

“Our progressive and practical policies have seen Canberra maintain the lowest regulated electricity prices in the National Electricity Market while also creating more jobs in renewables here in the ACT,” Barr said.

ACT Greens Leader and Energy spokesperson Shane Rattenbury said the ACT has long been a leader in climate action.

“We have committed to phasing out fossil gas by 2045 and are progressing well on our journey to electrify our city, improve energy efficiency and deliver a just transition,” Rattenbury said.

“This new agreement will ensure we continue to lead as we accelerate the electrification process and boost efficiency, including in apartment complexes and in public housing, and as we trial new technologies to support an efficient, all-electric city.”

Both governments have also committed to practical actions as part of the agreement that will improve community engagement and drive better social and economic outcomes from the renewable energy transformation.