Canadian Solar lands NSW approval for 250 MW solar farm and 600 MWh battery

International renewables developer Canadian Solar has secured New South Wales (NSW) government approval for its proposed 250 MW Gunning Solar Farm and 150 MW, four-hour battery energy storage system planned for the Southern Tablelands.

The $651 million (USD 430 million) solar farm and battery energy storage project is to be built on a 676-hectare site near Gunning, about 245 km southwest of Sydney, and will connect to the national electricity grid via Transgrid’s nearby 330 kV transmission line.

Nasdaq-listed Canadian Solar, which is both a major supplier of solar panels and a project developer, said the solar farm and big battery will improve grid stability and energy security by generating and storing surplus solar energy on the site and dispatching during periods of peak demand.

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully said the Gunning Solar Farm is the 11th solar farm and 28th renewable energy project approved under the Minns Government and will help secure the state’s energy future as it transitions away from coal-fired generation.

“This Southern Tablelands solar farm is part of the NSW government’s commitment to generate the clean energy we need to reach our 2050 net-zero emissions target,” he said.

“We have a booming solar industry in NSW, which will become a vital part of our energy mix and job sector as we see coal-fired power stations retire in the coming years.”

The NSW government said the project will deliver $4.7 million to the local council and community for community projects over the life of the solar farm and will create 350 jobs during the construction phase.

“We are working with regional communities as more renewables are rolled out, so they see the best outcomes from these projects,” Scully said.

The Gunning Solar Farm is the latest project for Canadian Solar in Australia where it has completed several developments, including the 150 MW Suntop and 110 MW Gunnedah solar farms in NSW.