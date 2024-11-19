ClearVue teams with Chinese manufacturer to scale global expansion strategy

ClearVue Technologies has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with China’s Maxblue Industrial Glass that the Perth-based company said will strengthen the international supply chain for its solar glazing products and enhance its ability to deliver large-scale projects globally.

The new five-year deal locks in Maxblue as an OEM manufacturer to make and supply ClearVue’s solar power-generating integrated glazing units (IGUs) either back to the ClearVue and its licensees, or for regions without available licensees.

ClearVue Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the collaboration significantly enhances the company’s market presence and ability to deliver global projects directly, while establishing a robust back-up supply chain for its growing global network of licensees.

“Maxblue is recognised as one of the leading glass and IGU manufacturers in China,” he said.

“Their advanced production facilities include a fully automated super spacer IGU fabrication line and an automated lamination processing line with state-of-the-art quality control processes considered among the best in the global glazing industry.”

ClearVue has developed specialised glass technologies that preserve glass transparency while generating electricity. The IGUs incorporate a nanoparticle interlayer and spectral-selective coating on the rear external surface that allow much of the light to pass through but redirects infrared and ultraviolet (UV) light to the edge of the unit where it is harvested by proprietary PV cells that border each piece of window glass. The company calculates that 10 square metres of its glass generates approximately 1.35 kWh of clean energy per day.

Deil said the partnership with Maxblue builds on an existing relationship with the Shanghai-headquartered company having played a key role in refining the manufacturing process for ClearVue’s second-generation solar glass units.

“Maxblue has been instrumental in refining the manufacturing process for our Generation 2 solar glass units,” he said. “They played a crucial role in producing testing units, developing our flash tester, and integrating it into the production line. Their advice on the manufacturing process has been invaluable.”

The new agreement follows hot on the heels of a string of similar deals, including a non-exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with London-based glass fabrication company My Glass Projects (MGP) to produce and distribute ClearVue products in the United Kingdom.

The deal, announced last week, also grants MGP exclusive rights to incorporate its heated glass technology with ClearVue technology to create self-powered heated glass for building facades and projects.