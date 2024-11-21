Rooftop rollout drives impressive growth for installers

The latest data from market analyst Solar Nerds shows 14 solar installation companies have boosted their business by at least 100% in the past 12 months as rooftop solar in Australia reaches new heights.

Australia earlier this month hit four million rooftop solar installations across the country. One in three Australian homes now have PV on their roof and the nation is on track for 3.15 GW of new capacity to be added this year, taking the cumulative total past 25 GW.

The appetite for rooftop solar is evidenced in the latest data from Solar Nerds which shows some installers are enjoying remarkable growth rates.

Imraan Thanawalla, managing director of Solar Nerds parent company Solaris Finance, said some installation companies have delivered growth rates above 600% in the past year.

Thanawalla attributed the largest of these increases to changes in the individual companies’ reporting habits in the past 12 months but said even with these outliers removed from the table, there was still impressive growth for some companies, each of which bolted on at least 1 MW of rooftop PV in 2023,

Queensland-based Solar Masters has installed more than 600 rooftop solar systems this year with a cumulative capacity of 6.675 kW. This is up from 1,889 kW in 2023, an increase of 4,785 kW, or 253%, over the past 12 months.

Sydney-headquartered Solar World has rolled out a combined 6,187 kW in 2024 across almost 550 installs, a 207% increase on the 2,014 kW it installed last year.

Thanawalla also highlighted the performance of Solar Seed, saying the Victorian company had completed more than 1,700 residential and commercial installations with a combined generation capacity of 16,758 kW in the past 12 months. This is up from 5.513 kW in 2023, a 204% increase.

“I feel like this one is the most impressive,” he said. “Every single year they’ve increased but they have hit it out of the park in 2024.”