Sunways unveils three-phase inverters for rooftop PV

From pv magazine Global
China-based inverter manufacturer Sunways has developed new three-phase inverters for residential and small-sized commercial rooftop PV projects.
Sunways said its new STT-15-30KTL-SE(-S) inverters support up to 110% AC overload. “Its 150% DC overload capacity offers users the advantage of installing additional PV modules, ensuring greater energy harvesting during off peak sunlight hours,” it said in a statement.
The line consists of five versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW. The inverters measure 550 mm x 410 mm x 199 mm and weigh 27.4 kg.
The transformerless inverters feature two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points, with efficiency ratings of up to 98.6% and a European efficiency rating of up to 98.2%. The MPPT voltage range is 200 V to 950 and the maximum input voltage is 1,100 V.
The inverters have IP66-rated protection and operate within a temperature range of -30 C to 60 C. They come with integrated surge protection for both DC and AC.
“The STT-15-30KTL-SE(-S) inverter features an optional Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), which helps detect and mitigate arc faults, enhancing system safety and reliability,” the manufacturer said. “The inverter’s design supports string currents up to 20 A, accommodating higher-current solar panels that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the market.”
The new products also feature a real-time temperature monitoring and protection system for multiple internal power transistors
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
