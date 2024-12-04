GameChange Solar releases solar tracker topography design tool

From pv magazine USA

GameChange Solar announced the release of TopoSmart+, a project analysis software tool to minimise topography costs and support solar installations on uneven terrain.

The TopoSmart+ tool is intended to help developers optimise costs related to grading, steel posts, and optimal tracker elevations. The tool provides a detailed 3D modeled plan, generating detailed grading plans for configuration with the company’s Genius Tracker solar mounting system.

TopoSmart+ is compatible with both the straight tube and terrain-following configurations of GameChange’s single-axis solar trackers. For developers interested in terrain-following solutions, the company offers both moderate terrain following and extreme terrain following, which it said allows for up to a 1-degree change in row tube slope in each post-to-post span.

GameChange said while higher tube slope tolerances may reduce grading costs, it is also important for owners to address potential voltage mismatches, which the company said can cause up to a 2% drop in power production.

The new software tool is designed to offer a balanced approach. It can minimise installed tracker costs for projects with challenging topography while simultaneously designing for relatively small changes in row tube slope, which supports increased power output.

“Our goal with TopoSmart+ is to provide a powerful yet streamlined solution that cuts topography costs while supporting project bankability,” said Anthony Assal, director of technical development.

“By optimising both grading and steel needs for specific terrain, we’re offering developers a highly efficient and cost-effective approach to even the toughest sites.”

GameChange has delivered solar trackers for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed solar projects across the globe. It has delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems.