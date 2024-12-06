Bison Energy to increase solar generation at Victorian water treatment plants

Tokyo-headquartered Bison Energy Australia has won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender for two solar farm projects through a Victorian government tender. with Goulburn Valley Water (GVW).

GVW plans to install two 5 MW solar farms using over 16,000 panels at its Seymour and Tatura wastewater management facilities, which will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 4,000 homes annually.

The projects will help GVW cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and contribute to their net-zero by 2050 target, and anticipate connection for the solar arrays to the grid will occur by 2026.

GVW has also pledged to reduce carbon emissions to 37,416 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2025 as part of an interim target, down from 71,742 tCO2e in 2020-21.

Committing to 100% renewable energy by 2025, GVW’s initial solar installations have generated more than 2,570 MWh from 4,900 panels since they were installed in early 2020. A further 250 kW of solar panels was commissioned in early 2022.

Bison Energy Australia has 13 solar farms and battery energy storage systems (BESS) sites in various stages of development in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) and recently sold its 4.9 MW Cosgrove solar farm, 214 kilometres northeast of Melbourne.