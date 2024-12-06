New 5 MW solar and BESS project in South Australia is first of four to get green light

Victoria-headquartered clean electricity retailer Flow Power has secured development approval for the first of four identical solar and battery projects planned for the Monarto region, located 70 kilometres southeast of Adelaide.

The Monarto Energy Project will feature a 5 MW solar farm paired with a 15 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), to provide firm reliable renewable energy and critical grid stability services, including frequency control ancillary services (FCAS).

All four projects are planned for construction to be completed by the end of 2025 and once operational will supply renewable energy while supporting the local grid during periods of peak demand.

The project forms part of Flow Power’s broader strategy to deliver renewable energy to South Australian (SA) businesses, which compliments Flow Power’s existing renewable portfolio, including a 40 MW, 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Neoen’s Goyder South Stage 1 Wind Farm, a key part of the Goyder Renewables Zone near Burra.

By developing both solar and wind projects, Flow Power aims to contract more renewable energy to its SA business customers, meeting the growing demand for clean, reliable energy solutions.

Flow Power Energy Projects General Manager Tom Harrison said the site has high annual irradiance, a strong network connection, and compatible land use.

“Designed as a solar farm with up to 15MWh of DC-coupled battery energy storage, Monarto will be able to reliably deliver firm renewable energy to the region long after the sun has set,” Harrison said.

“The team and I are looking forward to working with SA Power Networks, and our local contractors, community members, and stakeholders to make this another successful Flow Power project.”

Harrison added that as well as having a positive impact on the energy market and climate, Flow Power also looks forward to delivering broader community benefits and environmental outcomes through this project.

“Monarto will be the fourth Flow Power project constructed in SA, and our fourth DC-coupled solar farm and BESS in the NEM,” he said.

The Monarto Energy Project, together with the three remaining sites (pending approvals) will scale up to 20 MW of solar capacity and 60 MWh of battery storage, enabling Flow Power to provide even more renewable energy and grid support.

Flow Power serves businesses, such as the Sydney Opera House, The University of Melbourne, and Newcastle Airport, and has recently introduce packages for households, called Flow Home.