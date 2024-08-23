Victorian community-born solar farm and battery storage project powers up

After residents worked for 16 years to bring the Newstead Community Energy Project into being, the 3 MW solar farm and 5 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) is now delivering clean energy.

Marking the occasion, Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said the project has been recognised as a beacon of possibility for like-minded communities around Australia.

“We’re empowering the Newstead community – and other communities like it – to fully harness the benefits of locally generated and stored renewable energy,” D’Ambrosio said.

Seeded as an idea in 2008, 6.2 hectares of land were leased from a local farmer where the 4,320 solar panels and BESS are installed, representing the first energised community driven renewable energy project in Victoria.

Funded with a $1.1 million (USD 700,000) state government grant, a statement from a local collective forging the project, Renewable Newstead, said an approach like theirs avoided division dogging renewable energy projects across Australia.

“Any communities wanting renewable energy sited and generating locally can do it, if they, and not developers, take the lead,” it said.

Local Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said it had been a privilege to work the Renewable Newstead to deliver the project.

“Congratulations to all involved. I know the enormous benefit this will bring to the Newstead community,” Edwards said.

Renewable Newstead partnered with Melbourne-headquartered energy retailer Flow Power to develop, build – using local contractors – and connect the Newstead Energy Project. Flow Power enables further community benefits through a community fund.

The collaboration with Flow Power, meant initial community up-front investment was not required, and the model allows for any Newstead business or household to purchase renewable energy from the solar farm by switching to the retailer.

There are 50 solar farms across Victoria that are fully operational, under construction or at commissioning stage and the government is delivering 100 neighbourhood batteries across the state through the 100 Neighbourhood Batteries program.