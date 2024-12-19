Australian built hybrid-electric VTOL completes successful test flight

Image: BAE Systems

London-headquartered aerospace, defence and information company BAE Systems Australia has collaborated with Perth-headquartered aeronautical engineering company Innovaero to successfully fly an all-new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) full-scale electric prototype of the uncrewed aerial system called Strix.

Designed for autonomous missions independent of a runway, including air-to-ground strike, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, flight trials were undertaken at a remote site in Australia in late October.

The BAE Systems Stix VTOL is a hybrid-electric aircraft.

Image: BAE Systems

The team demonstrated the vehicle management system’s (VMS) ability to control Strix during launch, manoeuvre, sustained hover, and recovery.

Strix is designed to carry up to a 160 kilogram payload over 800 kilometres and with a collapsed footprint of 2.6 x 4.5 metres, can easily be transported in a standard shipping container.

The Program’s focus will now move from airframe testing to the hybrid-electric propulsion system, which has been under development in parallel with the prototype.

A prototype of BAE Systems’ Stix uncrewed aircraft has been successfully completed in Australia.

Image: BAE Systems

BAE Systems said there are opportunities for Australian SMEs and academia to get involved in the development, delivery and flight test of the prototype.

