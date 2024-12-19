Australian built hybrid-electric VTOL completes successful test flight

London-headquartered aerospace, defence and information company BAE Systems Australia has collaborated with Perth-headquartered aeronautical engineering company Innovaero to successfully fly an all-new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) full-scale electric prototype of the uncrewed aerial system called Strix.

Designed for autonomous missions independent of a runway, including air-to-ground strike, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, flight trials were undertaken at a remote site in Australia in late October.

The team demonstrated the vehicle management system’s (VMS) ability to control Strix during launch, manoeuvre, sustained hover, and recovery.

Strix is designed to carry up to a 160 kilogram payload over 800 kilometres and with a collapsed footprint of 2.6 x 4.5 metres, can easily be transported in a standard shipping container.

The Program’s focus will now move from airframe testing to the hybrid-electric propulsion system, which has been under development in parallel with the prototype.

BAE Systems said there are opportunities for Australian SMEs and academia to get involved in the development, delivery and flight test of the prototype.