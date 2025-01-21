GoodWe unveils hybrid inverters for homes with weak wireless service

From pv magazine Global
Chinese inverter manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new hybrid inverter line for residential PV systems.
“The product features a data display showing power generation data,” a spokesperson told pv magazine. “This ensures PV system owners can monitor their installations even in locations with weak or no wireless signal.”
The ES Uniq Series is available in two variants – with 3 kW to 6 kW and 8 kW to 12 kW of capacity.
The smaller line is offered in four versions with a power output of 3 kW to 6 kW, a maximum PV input power of 6 kW to 12 kW, and a maximum input voltage of 600 V. It features one maximum power point tracking (MPPT) for string and two MPPT trackers per string
The largest series includes three models with power outputs from 8 kW to 12 kW, a maximum PV input power of 16 kW to 20 kW, and a maximum input voltage of 600 V. It features two maximum power point trackers (MPPT) for strings and two trackers per string.
Both products feature an MPPT operating voltage ranging between 60 V and 550 V and a nominal input voltage of 360 V. The maximum efficiency is 97.6% and the European efficiency rate is 96.2%. The maximum output current is between 15 A and 30 A for the smaller line and 50 A for the largest.
The inverters have IP66-rated protection and operate within a temperature range of -35 C to 60 C. They come with integrated surge protection for both DC and AC.
“The inverters offer versatile compatibility with both on-grid and off-grid applications, featuring UPS-level switching to backup mode in under 10 milliseconds,” the spokesperson said. “It supports parallel connections of up to 16 inverters, enabling seamless system expansion. The largest product is designed to work seamlessly with 182mm modules, providing a 200% oversizing capacity.”
