AGL backs future of electric vehicles in Australia with acquisition of Everty

Australian gentailer AGL Energy (AGL) has announced the acquisition of Australian-owned Sydney-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) software platform Everty, that delivers comprehensive, full-service charging and energy management solutions for EVs.

The Everty platform connects to EV charging stations and will be available to commercial customers, such as large property groups, fleet owners, public parking and landlords.

Founded in 2017, Everty allows consumers to monitor EV charging usage, maintenance, and identify optimal load and lead times, to better manage and monetise the system.

Key features include a charge-point management system (CPMS) that helps manage charging stations and optimise charging operations and charging-as-a-Service (CaaS), which allows customers to use charging infrastructure without upfront costs or ownership responsibilities.

Energy management solutions are also featured in the platform that help manage energy consumption and optimise charging schedules.

AGL Head of E- Mobility Mabelle Reyes said the acquisition will enable AGL to provide a fuller service and enhanced charging and energy management solutions for customers.

“Electric vehicles account for nearly 10% of all new car sales in Australia, and this will continue to grow,” Reyes said.

“We’re focussed on building out the infrastructure and delivering innovative solutions that encourage widespread adoption of EVs, so everyone can embrace a sustainable future for transportation.”

Everty’s Founder Carola Jonas said Everty is excited about the strong backing by AGL.

“Together with the shared commitment of helping Australians reach a net zero future, we will work towards making it simple and stress free for people to make the transition to zero emissions transport,” Jonas said.

Everty will continue to operate under the Everty brand.