Maximising rooftop solar energy potential rests on battery rollout

Sydney-headquartered residential battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions provider VoltX Energy is expanding into Adelaide, South Australia with 10,000 Neovolt units to meet a surging demand.

VoltX Energy has secured a $40 million (USD 25 million) deal with Neovolt manufacturer China-headquartered Bytewatt to supply the 10,000 Neovolt systems featuring a 5 kW built-in-inverter paired with a 10 kWh battery. The company says the system offers peak efficiency of 97.3% minimising energy loss.

VoltX Energy Chief Operating Officer David Sedighi said South Australia leads the country when it comes to solar take up with enormous potential for battery adoption as nearly half (44%) of all households in the state are already equipped with solar panels.

“Battery storage will be the next frontier with growing awareness among households that solar without a battery system can’t realise its full potential, driving demand for battery systems,” Sedighi said.

“We’re anticipating an eight-fold increase from around 1,500 households per year to over 12,000.”

Sedighi said the rapid growth in the uptake of household battery systems mirrors international trends, with countries like Germany seeing more than half a million household battery installations in the last year alone,” added Mr Sedighi.

“Australia is set to follow suit, with industry forecasts predicting up to 160,000 new battery installations nationwide in the next 12 months,” Sedighi said.

According to the Climate Council, in September 2024, 3.6 million households in Australia have rooftop solar panels installed, but Sedighi said just 2% of properties across Australia have a household battery.

He expects the number to drastically spike, as batteries become more affordable and energy companies slug ratepayers and business owners a so-called “sun-tax”.

To prevent an influx or oversupply of rooftop solar energy to the grid, at times of the day when the grid is overloaded, an export tariff or sun tax is proposed, to encourage households to use their own solar first and be strategic about when to export their excess or install a battery to store their excess generation.

“We’ve seen strong performance in New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, particularly with our $1,600 cashback offer filling the gap where government rebates didn’t exist. We are confident our expansion into South Australia will follow the same trajectory,” Sedighi said.

Forestville, NSW resident Ryan Parsons built a new home entirely powered by solar and battery storage and not paid a single electricity bill since moving in, in 2023.

Parsons said his family has saved nearly $3,000 (USD $1,885) and has even been paid by his electricity company for power pumped back into the grid.

“South Australia’s population is more eager for energy independence than we are seeing in some of the other states and that makes it the ideal location for VoltX Energy’s expansion.”

“Battery storage is essential for Australia’s transition to renewable energy. It allows households to store excess solar power, reducing reliance on the grid and lowering carbon footprints. This is a critical step towards a sustainable future,” he said.

Sedighi forecasts 160,000 households are expected to take up battery installations over the next 12 months Australia wide, with demand in South Australia predicted to play a leading role.