AusNet invests in solar and storage to support energy security

AusNet said 13 Victorian councils and community groups will share nearly $2.4 million (USD 1.5 million) in funding as part of its Energy Resilience Community Fund, an initiative designed to roll out renewables and enhance energy resilience in communities impacted by network outages and severe weather events.

AusNet said the fund, established with $12 million following the storms that lashed much of the state in February last year, supports projects that offer reliable energy sources for communities during outages across its electricity distribution network in eastern and northeastern Victoria, as well as Melbourne’s north and east.

Andrew Linnie, executive general manager distribution at AusNet, said the projects “will deliver important and impactful change to communities across these regions, helping them to stay connected and safe during prolonged outages and emergencies.”

Successful projects in this funding round include upgrades to community hubs, emergency shelters, and critical infrastructure.

Nillumbik Shire Council’s Community Hub is among the grant recipients, receiving $265,000 to expand and existing solar PV array and fund a new battery energy storage system, switchboard and generator, and provide plug-in points for mobile generators.

In the Yarra Ranges Shire, the Millgrove Residents Action Group received $277,115 for solar PV, battery storage and an inverter for community infrastructure at the Millwarra Primary School and Millwarra Community Hall.

In the Wellington Shire, the Seaspray Surf Lifesaving Club received $302,385 to install a solar PV system and battery energy storage solution while the Cowwarr Football Netball Club received $160,000 to upgrade existing solar and install a battery and three phase inverter, enabling the club to operate as an emergency relief centre.

Mansfield Shire Council received $78,647 for a new solar system, battery, and generator to be installed at the Community Hall and Woods Point Museum so they can operate as emergency relief centres.

AusNet, which is 45% owned by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, owns and operates about $13 billion of electricity and gas transmission and distribution assets in Victoria. Its transmission network spans more than 6,600 kilometres and connects into more than 1.6 million homes and businesses.