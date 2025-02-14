Energy Vault to supply battery storage system for Horsham renewables park

Switzerland-headquartered storage solutions company Energy Vault will supply the Victorian government with a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) for its state electricity commission renewable energy park (SEC REP) development at Horsham.

The BESS will be built with Energy Vault’s proprietary X-VAULT integration platform using the company’s proprietary UL9540 certified B-VAULT product, and VaultOS energy management system to control, manage and optimise the hybrid BESS operations.

The grid-scale energy storage solution’s unique AC-coupled and DC-coupled configurations also provide drop-in flexibility.

Energy Vault Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi said as the company’s first government collaboration, the publicly owned project is well-aligned with its mission to accelerate the clean energy transition through sustainable and efficient energy storage solutions.

“We are pleased to further expand our footprint of energy storage systems in the dynamic and rapidly growing Australian market and work with SEC on this innovative hybrid project architecture,” Piconi said.

SEC Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller said the project demonstrates SEC’s ongoing efforts to drive Victoria’s transition to renewables.

Located 300 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, the SEC’s $370 million (USD 233 million) investment in the hybrid solar and BESS SEC REP – Horsham will deliver enough renewable energy to power approximately 51,000 homes.

The SEC REP – Horsham is one of Australia’s first 100% publicly owned, utility-scale renewable energy projects that includes over 212,000 photovoltaic solar panels generating 119 MW of solar power, capable of generating 242,000 MWh annually.

Energy Vault’s integration of a grid-forming BESS will provide firm, dispatchable power to meet peak demand periods with a two-hour storage duration.

Preconstruction works at the SEC Renewable Energy Park – Horsham have started, and full operational status is expected to be achieved by late 2027.

The Horsham project expands Energy Vault’s growing commercial footprint in the Australian market, following a series of recent agreements, including with Enervest and ACEN Australia for BESS deployments.

To date, Energy Vault’s B-VAULT portfolio consists of more than 2 GWh in total projects either deployed or currently in development.